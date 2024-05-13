Key Takeaways Google and Apple unite to prevent tracking by Bluetooth devices without user consent.

New standard alerts users if unknown Bluetooth device is tracking them.

iPhone and Android users can protect their privacy with "Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers" feature.

Google and Apple are fierce competitors in the mobile market, but that doesn't mean they can't sometimes come together to help the greater good. And when it's to protect people from being tracked by devices without their knowledge, the two giants are willing to put down their arms and call a truce to solve the problem. Both companies have teamed up to help stop Bluetooth devices from grabbing people's location unknowingly by creating a new standard that both iOS and Android phones can use.

Related iPhone 15 review: A major yet sneaky upgrade from its predecessor Apple's iPhone 15 might look like last year's iPhone 14, and the iPhone 13 before that. But it's an upgrade that impresses nonetheless.

Google and Apple reveal the new Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers standard

As reported by Apple Newsroom, the new industry specification, called "Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers," is rolling out now to people with either iOS 17.5 or Android 6.0+ phones. This technology will keep tabs on which Bluetooth devices are tracking you:

With this new capability, users will now get an “[Item] Found Moving With You” alert on their device if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is seen moving with them over time, regardless of the platform the device is paired with.

Apple didn't go into detail as to what happens if an Android phone detects a clingy Bluetooth device, but it does describe what happens on iOS. Once the iPhone detects something monitoring your location, it can give you a warning. Apple notes that this may just be a device on an item that you're borrowing, but if you're unaware of such a device, you can use your phone to find out what's tracking you, make it emit a sound so you can find it, and give you instructions on how to turn it off.

Manufacturers of Bluetooth devices have to opt-in to this technology before you can use it, but Apple states that it already has confirmation from Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee that they'll adopt it. Plus, Apple will provide other manufacturers with instructions on how to best add this feature if they choose to do so.