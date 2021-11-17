Apple has released iOS 15.1.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 12 and 13 models

Apple has released iOS 15.1.1 with bug fixes exclusive to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. This release comes almost a month after that of iOS 15.1 — which enabled SharePlay. In the meantime, the company is testing iOS 15.2 which is packed with changes and tweaks aimed at user privacy and security. iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and 13 models. We advise all users to install this update to take advantage of the latest patches.

The release notes Apple has provided don’t mention anything except for the bug fixes we’ve stated. It’s unclear if this update brings any other changes as well. We will be updating this article if we discover anything else. If you’re on the beta release channel and running iOS 15.2, then you won’t be receiving iOS 15.1.1. Apple has either patched these bugs already in beta 3, or it will include them in beta 4 in a week or two.

iOS 15.2 is expected to be released within a month or two to the public. If you’re still on iOS 15.1, follow the steps below:

Head to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Click on General.

Tap on Software Update.

Wait for it to refresh.

Once the iOS 15.1.1 update shows up, click Download and Install.

Make sure you leave your device plugged in at all times as it installs the update.

Considering it’s a x.x.1 update, we aren’t expecting it to include any major changes. If you want to get your hands on new features and don’t want to wait for iOS 15.2’s stable release, you can sign up now for the public beta on Apple’s website. However, we don’t advise users to run beta software on their daily drivers, as features may break or malfunction at any given point.

Are you on the stable or beta release channel of iOS? Let us know in the comments section below.