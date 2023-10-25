Key Takeaways Apple has raised the prices of three subscription services: Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade.

The price increases range from $2 to $3, with Apple TV+ and Apple News+ now priced at $10 and $13 respectively, and Apple Arcade costing $7 per month.

The price hike also affects the Apple One bundle, with the Individual, Family, and Premier plans increasing to $20, $26, and $38 respectively. Subscribers can cancel their subscriptions before the next billing cycle to avoid the new rates.

Apple raised the prices of three subscription services today — Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade — for both new customers and current subscribers. The change takes place in most regions, including the U.S. and Canada, but pricing remains unchanged in select markets. For new subscribers, the new prices are effective immediately. Current subscribers will be charged the new rates for their existing subscription at their next billing cycle. Since these three services are included in the Apple One bundle, Apple has raised the new bundle pricing as well.

As part of the move, Apple TV+ and Apple News+ see a three-dollar increase, and are raised to $10 and $13 respectively. Apple Arcade gets a price bump of $2, and now costs $7 per month. The price hike was first reported by MacRumors, who received a statement from Apple that said it is "focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services."

Apple Music and Apple Fitness+ are not receiving price increases today, however, the former service saw a price jump almost a year ago to the day. The increase affects the Apple One bundle as well, with the Individual plan raised from $17 to $20. Apple One Family and Premier plans are also increased to $26 and $38, respectively. Since the last price hike to Apple services occurred on Oct. 24, 2022, it's possible that Apple plans to update pricing for these types of services around this time of year.

If you want to cancel your Apple subscriptions, you can do so by opening your Apple ID settings and navigating to the Subscriptions tab. There, you can manage all the subscriptions associated with your Apple ID account, including Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple One. We expect Apple to communicate the pricing change to its subscribers via email. If you cancel your subscription before the next billing date, you will not be charged the new rates.

For now, the student plan of Apple Music (which includes Apple TV+ free) is still $6 per month for eligible subscribers. These subscriptions, especially the Apple One bundle, have historically been great values for owners of the best iPhones in the Apple ecosystem. Now, it remains to be seen whether subscribers will stick with the new rates.