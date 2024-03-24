Key Takeaways iOS 18 will give you more control over your home screen icons and layout.

Expect new features like blank spaces, rows, and columns between app icons.

Learn more about iOS 18 at the WWDC event in June for exciting updates.

The home screen is the central hub for all of your apps, and different systems give you different levels of control over how your apps are arranged. When it comes to iOS, the system doesn't give you quite as much freedom to move your icons around as some may like. Fortunately, an insider has revealed that Apple is planning to change this with iOS 18, giving the user more freedom over how they arrange their home screen.

iOS 18 will give you more freedom over your home screen

In an insider's report to MacRumors, iOS 18 will give you more control over how your home screen looks. While users already have some control over their home screen, the more advanced features come from third-party apps. Fortunately, it seems that Apple will support some of the more popular tweaks, thus removing the dependence on external apps.The insider didn't give away a lot of information, but there were some interesting tidbits:

While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the update will introduce the ability to create blank spaces, rows, and columns between app icons.

There's not long to wait until we hear about iOS 18

Source: Apple

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long until we find out all the juicy details about the new lock screen. The company will discuss more about iOS 18 during the WWDC event in June, and there are bound to be more exciting features in store alongside the home screen upgrade. We'll just have to wait and see what the new iOS 18 home screen will look like.