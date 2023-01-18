After unveiling new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips yesterday, Apple has now announced its second-gen HomePod smart speaker. As suggested in recent leaks, the model looks largely the same as its predecessor. But it comes with some noteworthy improvements and a lower $299 price tag.

Unlike its predecessor, the HomePod 2 is powered by Apple's S7 chip, which debuted with the Apple Watch Series 7. It packs a custom-engineered high-excursion woofer with a beamforming array of five tweeters, down from seven on the older model. But Apple claims it offers a more "powerful acoustic experience," thanks to the newer chip, software optimizations with advanced computational audio, and system-sensing technology.

The HomePod 2 also comes with room-sensing technology, which recognizes sound reflections from nearby surfaces to adapt the sound profile in real-time. To enable this feature, the newer model packs four microphones, two fewer than the original. Furthermore, it supports Spatial Audio (even with a single speaker) to create an immersive audio experience with Apple Music and Apple TV 4K. You can also pair two speakers in a stereo pair for a wider, more immersive soundstage.

In addition to the audio improvements, the HomePod 2 packs a larger display on the top that stretches from edge to edge and uses a 100 percent recycled mesh fabric in white and midnight colors.

As you'd expect, the HomePod 2 seamlessly integrates with the Apple ecosystem. It leverages Ultra Wideband technology, allowing users to easily hand off whatever they're playing on an iPhone to the speaker to the speaker, control what's playing, receive personalized recommendations, and pair with the Apple TV 4K to deliver a home theater-like experience. The HomePod 2 also supports Apple's Find My feature, allowing users to easily locate their misplaced Apple devices.

The HomePod 2 supports all the Siri-enabled smart home features you get with the HomePod mini, including a new Sound Recognition to identify smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. However, this feature won't be available at launch and will arrive with a software update this Spring. The smart speaker works with the Matter smart home standard out of the box, and you can use it as a smart home hub to control Matter-enabled devices.

Apple says that the HomePod 2 also includes built-in temperature and humidity sensors to measure indoor environments, allowing users to create automations that "close the blinds or turn on the fan automatically when a certain temperature is reached in a room."

Pricing & Availability

The HomePod 2 is available for order on Apple's website and retail stores in the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and 11 other countries starting today, with availability beginning February 3. It comes in two colors, white and midnight, for $299.