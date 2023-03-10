Apple's HomePod just got a new release back in January, offering a faster processor, better Wi-Fi connectivity, powerful sound, support for Thread, and more. While the speaker is rated reasonably well, perhaps one of the things that could be improved is its physical touch controls. Although a handful of options are on the top of the speaker, most are just for simple music playback controls. And for most, maybe that's enough, but it looks like Apple might become a bit more ambitious with its next release, as it could add a 7-inch display to the next HomePod.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he shared through his Medium page that Apple will debut a redesigned HomePod in the first half of 2024. What could make this upcoming HomePod special is that it will for the first time in the history of the product's line, arrive with a display. Kuo states that this display will come in at 7 inches and will be supplied by Tianma. Furthermore, if all goes well with this project, the company could be lined up to begin producing panels for future iPads, which would greatly increase its revenue streams in the future.

Now as far as what this display will be capable of is anyone's guess, but Kuo does share that the addition of a display to its HomePod line could help with "tighter integration with Apple's other hardware products." This is important, as it has been reported that Apple will look to better position its products in the smart home space in the coming years. The company has been rumored to be building a smart display, offering a design that would allow users to take it from room to room, magnetically mounting it to surfaces. As for now, we'll just have to wait and see.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Medium)