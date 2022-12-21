Apple's best smart speaker, the HomePod Mini, is now on sale for a limited time, coming in at just $80.

Apple HomePod Mini Apple HomePod mini $80 $100 Save $20 The Apple HomePod Mini is an affordable, Siri-enabled speaker that offers plenty of neat smart features. It caters to a very particular group of users, though. $80 at Best Buy

The HomePod Mini is considered one of the best smart speakers for Apple users. It's compact size, and robust sound are just some of the perks of this speaker, not to mention its affordable price tag. While its normal $100 price tag is pretty good deal for what you get, it's newly discounted price is even better, bringing it down to just $80 for an extremely limited amount of time.

The HomePod Mini is a compact smart speaker that offers incredible sound, support for Siri, and works seamlessly with other Apple products. That means it can easily connect with your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac computer. Beyond compatibility, the speaker delivers crisp yet robust sound, and can even be paired with additional HomePod Mini speakers for a more expansive experience.

When it comes to the backbone of the HomePod Mini, you're looking at a powerful S5 processor and Apple's voice assistant Siri. Siri can handle music requests, smart home commands, general inquires, and more. Although you can use Siri to control the speaker, it also offers a backlit touch panel for easy access to physical controls when needed.

You also get deep integration with Apple's Home app, giving the HomePod Mini the ability to act as a home hub. For the most part, this is an excellent smart speaker, and it is probably the best option if you're someone who is invested in Apple's ecosystem. The HomePod Mini is now on sale at Best Buy and you can pick it up in a variety of different colors like Space Gray, Blue, Orange, White, and Yellow.