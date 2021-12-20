Today only: Get an Apple HomePod Mini for $20 off

The HomePod Mini is Apple’s only smart speaker, as the original HomePod has been discontinued. The Mini version is the perfect addition for a home living in the Apple ecosystem, with excellent Siri and Apple Music compatibility, and now it’s on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy for today only. That’s a $20 discount from the usual price.

Apple’s HomePod Mini is a smart speaker with “rich 360-degree audio,” powered by the same Siri digital assistant found on Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. It can control compatible smart home products, answer questions, stream music (mostly from Apple Music), play audio content from another device using AirPlay 2, and more. If you have two of them, you can pair them together for stereo sound, or combine any number of HomePods into a multi-room audio system (similar to Google’s multi-device Cast support).

Apple HomePod Mini Best Buy has the HomePod Mini for $79.99 right now in multiple colors, a $20 discount from the usual price. Buy at Best Buy

The main downside to the HomePod Mini is that it isn’t as friendly with third-party services as Google Assistant smart speakers or Amazon Echo products. Apple Music was the only supported music service for a while, but now iHeartRadio, Pandora, Deezer, and TuneIn are also compatible. Spotify is the main exception — if you want to listen to Spotify music on the HomePod Mini, you have to start it on another device and select the speaker as an AirPlay target.

Best Buy has a few different HomePod Mini colors on sale, including Space Grey, Blue, and White — the Orange and Yellow are unfortunately still at their usual $99.99 prices. Apple just released most of those colors back in October, so it’s great to see some of the new variations already on sale. That’s also when Apple announced the Voice Plan for Apple Music, which gives you access to all songs and stations on Apple Music through Siri for a cheaper $4.99/mo price — but it doesn’t include access to the app.