Apple has reportedly increased HomePod Mini and iMac prices in the U.K. and parts of Europe shortly after announcing the second-gen HomePod. The smaller smart speaker now costs £10 more in the U.K., while pre-configured iMac models have received a £150 price hike. The HomePod Mini has seen a similar €10 price bump in select European countries, whereas iMac prices have gone up by €100.

The price hike, first spotted by The Apple Post, doesn't seem to be limited to these two products. Some users have revealed that Apple has also increased the prices of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models by as much as £300 in the U.K.

Interestingly, the price hike is inconsistent across Europe, with users in Austria, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain seeing the €10 price bump for the HomePod Mini. However, prices for the iMac only seem to have gone up in some countries, like France, while staying the same in Germany and Ireland.

The Verge reports that Apple has also increased HomePod Mini prices in New Zealand by NZ$20, but prices in neighboring Australia remained unchanged. Since Apple hasn't formally announced the price hike, we don't have a complete list of affected regions. We've reached out to the company for a comment, and we'll update this post as soon as we have more details.

The HomePod Mini price hike comes immediately after Apple announced that it would soon unlock new temperature and humidity sensing capabilities on the smart speaker with an upcoming software update. Like the HomePod 2, the smaller smart speaker shipped with the required sensors. However, they were disabled by default. Once the update rolls out, the HomePod Mini will be able to detect temperature and humidity changes, allowing users to create automations to perform various functions when the room reaches a certain temperature or humidity level.

Via: The Apple Post, The Verge, 9to5Mac