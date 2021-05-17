Apple’s new 24″ iMac with the M1 processor can now be pre-ordered at a discount of $40

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac loaded with their in-house M1 chipset is now selling for lower than its listed price on Amazon. You can pre-order the new iMac with a 7-core GPU and 256GB storage in Blue for a price of $1,258.99, $40 down from $1,299.00. This is the first discount for Apple’s latest all-in-one PC that was announced alongside the new and upgraded iPad Pro range which also features the same M1 processor.

The new iMac received a brand new design this year. It is extremely thin at just 11.5mm, and it features a new 24-inch Retina display. The display offers a 4.5K resolution of 4480×2520, making it super sharp along with DCI-P3-wide color gamut coverage, over one billion colors, 500 nits of brightness, and TrueTone support for automatic white balance. On the inside, the new iMac is powered by the company’s M1 chipset that launched last year on the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13, and the Mac mini. Apple has managed to cram the chipset onto a tiny logic board that features a dual-fan cooling system.

According to Apple, the new iMac takes a leap over the previous model by offering 2x faster graphics performance in Adobe Photoshop and Affinity and the ability to edit up to five 4K streams in Final Cut Pro at once, or an 8K stream, without any drop in frames. Apple is offering the iMac with up to 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD. The entire system is housed inside a super-slim chassis that rests on a thin aluminum stand and can be tilted at various angles.

Other notable features of the new iMac include an improved camera experience thanks to a new 1080p resolution camera, a triple microphone setup along with noise cancellation, a new six-speaker setup with two pairs of subwoofers and high-performance tweeters, and spatial audio by Dolby Atmos. You also get Thunderbolt ports and Ethernet via the power adapter.

The new iMac comes in seven colors: Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple. Apple announced that the new iMac will be available at a starting price of $1,299 for the 8-Core CPU and 7-Core GPU option that features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is also an 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU option for $1,499 which also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The highest-end variant featuring an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage is priced at $1,699.