As you might expect, Apple's been quite busy behind the scenes, prepping its new product releases set to arrive throughout 2023. While we've heard a lot about its mixed-reality headset, laptops, and iPhones, we're now getting more news of its upcoming iMac refresh, set to arrive with an updated M3 processor.

The news comes from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, sharing that Apple has entered the engineering validation testing (EVT) stage for its next iMac. While it's unknown if the exterior of the computer will have any design changes, apparently, the new model will feature a 24-inch display and will arrive in the same colors that are available in the current iMac lineup. When it comes to the internals, we can expect an upgrade here, as the computer could come equipped with Apple's M3 series processors.

In addition to the processor upgrade, it also sounds like some of the internals components will get a refresh. Furthermore, there will also be a new process for attaching the stand to the computer. It's unknown how much of an impact this will have for the end user or if this is simply changed to streamline the construction process. Unfortunately, even though entering EVT, it looks like we won't be seeing these models for quite some time, as Gurman states that these units will most likely arrive in the second part of the year.

Luckily, Apple will reportedly add a couple of other computing products to its lineup, with a new MacBook Air 15 inch model, updated, 13-inch MacBook Air, and an all-new Mac Pro. As far as what processors will arrive in each product, that part isn't so clear-cut, but there is the chance we'll get to see a mix of M2 and M3 processors, with the newest processors arriving in the MacBook Air and more power M2 processor arriving in the other devices.

Source: Bloomberg