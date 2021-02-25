Apple iMac 2021 to feature similar colors as the iPad Air, new Mac Pro also in the works

This year, Apple is expected to launch a slew of new Mac devices powered by its in-house ARM-based chips. The company is speculated to bring new MacBook Pro models powered by the more powerful versions of the M1 silicon chip. A new leak now suggests that we could also see the arrival of new iMac and Mac Pro models as well.

Fairly reliable YouTuber Jon Prosser has released a video where he suggests that Apple is preparing a new update for the iMac due to release later this year. Apple is expected to revisit the iconic iMac G3 from 1998 by offering the new models in various colors. These are expected to be similar to what we saw on the latest iPad Air last year, which means that we can expect colors like Silver, Space Gray, Green, Sky Blue, and Rose Gold. For those who remember, the iMac G3 came with a unique translucent back panel available in five colors: lime, strawberry, blueberry, grape, and tangerine. This nostalgic move could very well work in favor of Apple.

Prosser has shared some renders, although he says that the back could be completely different. He also says that the redesigned iMacs will include slimmer bezels and will be powered by ‌Apple’s new Silicon‌ chips.

Additionally, there is also some information regarding the Mac Pro. While these will also be powered by the new Apple Silicon chips, Prosser supports Bloomberg’s previous report. It is expected that the new ‌Mac Pro‌ will have a size that is less than half of the current generation ‌‌Mac Pro‌‌. It is also speculated that it will continue to have an aluminum exterior casing and might take some design inspiration from the Power Mac G4 Cube launched in 2000. The new Mac Pro could resemble “three to four Mac minis stacked on top of each other,” and on the inside, it could have the main compute unit at the bottom with a big heatsink on top. There is no confirmation as to when the new Mac Pro would launch, although a report from Bloomberg last year said that Apple might launch it by 2022.