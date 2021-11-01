Apple could be working on a beefier iMac “Pro” for next year

For the past year, Apple has been working on migrating its Mac lineup from Intel to its own M1 chip. The first Macs to get a taste of M1 were the MacBook Air 13″, MacBook Pro 13″, and Mac Mini last November. The iMac 24″ got a colorful redesign the following Spring. And finally, the MacBook Pro 2021 models were released last month, powered by the M1 Pro and Max chips and available in 14 and 16-inch configurations. Apple is now seemingly working on a new M1 Pro/Max-equipped iMac “Pro” to replace the 27″ Intel iMac.

According to MacRumors, leaker Dylandkt has shared that Apple is planning to release a redesigned 27″ iMac “Pro” during the first half of 2022. The upgraded M1 Pro/Max chips will allegedly power the new iMac “Pro”. Thus it will have the “Pro” label to distinguish it from the 24″ M1 iMac. This comes as no surprise, considering Apple wants to completely get rid of Intel Macs. The 27″ iMac replacement will only bring the tech giant a step closer to reaching that aim.

The base model of the upcoming iMac is expected to include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD, and it will likely cost over $2,000 in the US. Its 27″ Mini LED display is said to support ProMotion technology and have dark bezels. Dylan also mentions that it will feature a wider port variety, similar to that on the new MacBook Pro. This includes HDMI and USB C ports, in addition to an SD card reader.

The leaker states in his tweet that Face ID was tested on the upcoming iMac “Pro”. However, it’s still unclear if the feature will make it to the final commercial product or not. Apple has never included the TrueDepth camera system on a Mac. Despite having a notch, the new MacBook Pro models have a regular webcam with no Face ID support. We will have to wait and see what the people in Cupertino have in store for us.

What are you most excited about in the upcoming iMac “Pro”? Let us know in the comments section below.