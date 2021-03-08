Apple discontinues iMac Pro; base variant to be available till supplies last

Just days after we learned that a new iMac model is currently in the works, Apple has reportedly discontinued the current generation iMac Pro. You can no longer opt for the made-to-order option for the model on the Apple Store, and while you may be able to get other configurations from certain third-party resellers, the base configuration is the only variant that you can purchase directly from Apple till supplies last.

9to5Mac first spotted this change and the publication makes an interesting point about how Apple never disclosed any information about iMac Pro sales. The report notes that since the iMac Pro is a niche product, due to its premium $4,999 price tag, the existence of the regular iMac for casual users, and the more powerful Mac Pro tower for professionals, it may not have done well in terms of sales. This could’ve been the reason behind Apple’s decision to discontinue it before the new model is unveiled. We can confirm that this change has hit both Apple stores in the US and India.

Apple is expected to launch a new version of the iMac later this year and a new refresh for the Pro variant could also be on the cards. According to leaked information from YouTuber Jon Prosser, Apple is revisiting the iconic iMac G3 from 1998 for the upcoming iMac’s design. The upcoming models will reportedly come in various colors that will likely be similar to what we saw on the iPad Air 2020. This means that we can expect colors like Silver, Space Gray, Green, Sky Blue, and Rose Gold. For those of you who don’t know, the iMac G3 was an iconic product from Apple that came with a unique translucent back panel available in five colors: lime, strawberry, blueberry, grape, and tangerine. The upcoming iMac models will most likely be powered by an upgraded version of Apple’s ARM-based M1 silicon chips.