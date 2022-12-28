From mixed-reality headsets to the iPhone 15 Ultra and everything in between, there's plenty to look forward to from Apple in 2023.

2022 was a packed year for Apple. We got a redesigned MacBook Air M2, an M1-equipped iPad Air 5, a rugged Apple Watch Ultra, an iPhone 14 Pro with the innovative Dynamic Island, and much, much more.

Not to mention, iOS 16 finally gave iPhone users better control over their Lock Screens, and iPadOS 16 enabled resizeable app windows (finally!). Whether it be in the software or hardware department, Apple had a good year in tech terms.

Now that we're bidding 2022 farewell, it's time to look ahead and observe what's next. 2023 could be an even more notable year for Apple. Together, we shall dive into the rumors pool and add to it what else we would like to see next year.

Mixed-reality headsets

Credit: Antonio De Rosa

Let's start with what could be Apple's biggest announcement of 2023 — possibly its most thrilling in a decade. AR/VR headsets have been around for years, so Apple creating its own isn't particularly innovative. However, while the company often arrives late to the party, it rarely does so empty-handed. It's spent the past few years researching and experimenting to develop its own headset, which is expected to arrive in 2023.

I'm confident that when this product launches, it'll have a unique spin that'll make it appealing to more people. Right now, AR and VR headsets are gimmicky to many. Yes, they let you feel like you're more closely tied to the game or experience you're engaging with, but what should this technology actually be used for? Some companies are focusing on video games, while others are aiming at a work-related approach. Despite that, AR/VR headsets are still not as commonly spotted as smartwatches, for example. There's a missing ingredient in the current formula, and I feel that Apple has figured this out.

We don't know a lot about the upcoming mixed-reality headset from Apple, but we've seen some rumors and leaks that give us an idea. For starters, the first version might cost a few grand and cater to professionals rather than average users. They could include 8K displays, powerful Mac chipsets, cameras, and other sensors in it to execute the experience. It is believed that the company right now is testing two editions — one that is based on iOS and another on macOS — but it's unclear which, if any, might launch in 2023. Either way, we expect Apple to start with a headset aimed at power users and then release a more consumer-friendly version over the next few years.

According to the rumors, this headset will debut in the first half of 2023. However, due to certain difficulties, it seems as if Apple won't reveal this product until the second half of the year.

Apple has a habit of reinventing existing concepts in more creative ways, so we're interested to see how its headset shakes things up. As a result, the product category can become more popular, and competitors will have to work harder. Apple fan or not, there's no denying that the company tends to set new trends and lead the way in the tech industry.

iPhones

Now, let's move on to Apple's most popular product, the great iPhone. First revealed by Steve Jobs in 2007, this legendary device has evolved from a mind-blowing invention into a mature icon that we depend on daily. However, annual iPhone upgrades are no longer exciting. Sometimes we get an impressive addition, but additions are typically number and spec bumps that don't affect most users in meaningful ways. Your phone is already fast enough for your social media scroll, and a 20% faster processor won't change how you operate day-to-day. Despite that, there could be some exciting changes coming to the iPhone in 2023.

Let me start with the boring stuff. In 2023, Apple might launch one final finish for the iPhone 14 series. For a few years now, the company has been announcing a new iPhone color around the spring. What the new color could be, and if it even exists, is still a mystery. We could also see an iPhone SE 4 inspired by the iPhone XR design. After all, it's long overdue for Apple to retire the outdated chassis currently on the iPhone SE 3.

As expected, we'll most likely get an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra next year. Like with the iPhone 14 series, the regular 15 and 15 Plus will likely offer the same set of features in two different sizes. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro will offer exclusives users can't find with the regular models.

But the most exciting potential announcement involves an all-new Ultra variant. This would replace the existing Pro Max variant and offer even more exclusives that users can't utilize on the iPhone 15 Pro. Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 15 Ultra could have a titanium body and come in a single color. It could also have a dual front camera system and other features that make it worth the rumored $1,199 - $1,299 price tag.

iPads

In recent years, Apple has been focusing a lot on iPads. We now have several iPad models that utilize Mac chips, and iPadOS now properly supports keyboards, mice, resizable app windows, and external displays. What was once a neglected, stretched-out iPhone is now a mini-computer with a mind-boggling slimness. So what are we expecting in this department for next year?

A safe bet is a new entry-level iPad. Apple typically upgrades these every fall. This year, we got a redesigned iPad 10 with a higher price tag. In 2023, Apple could sell an iPad 11 for a similar cost while keeping 2021's iPad 9 as an option for those on a limited budget. Considering Apple still sells the iPhone 12 (2020) in 2022, I wouldn't be surprised if it continues to sell the iPad 9 in 2023. An alternative would be discontinuing the iPad 9 and iPad 10 and releasing the 11th-generation model for a reasonable price.

Moving on to a model that is particularly beloved by many — the iPad mini. The last upgrade occurred in late 2020, so it's expected we'll see an iPad mini 7 in 2023. However, considering there aren't any solid rumors concerning it, it's hard to tell what technologies it could pack.

Shifting to the iPad Air, I doubt we'll see a new model in 2023. Apple doesn't typically refresh the Air variant annually, and with the recent M1 boost in spring 2022, the current iPad Air 5 is future-proof and mighty enough to skip a 2023 upgrade.

Lastly, we've been hearing rumors about a redesigned iPad Pro for a while now. The M2 upgrade we got in late 2022 is disappointing, to say the least. Whether Apple fully overhauls the product with refreshed externals in 2023 or not remains to be seen.

Macs

Let's move on to Apple's mighty line of computers. As a reminder, the company currently sells MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro (that's a lot of Macs!). We recently got an M2 MacBook Air complete overhaul, but we might also see a new 15.5-inch model in 2023. That would be in addition to M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. I expect these models to feature the same boxed design and notched display from 2021, and the upgrade limited to just a chip boost.

Shifting the attention to the iMac. Apple last overhauled this All-in-One (AiO) computer back in 2021 by introducing a new exterior design and the M1 chip. Considering the nature of AiOs, I would expect the company to refresh its internals in 2023. The M1 chip is over two years old now, and the iMac could use a mightier processor at this point.

In the Mac Mini department, we expected Apple to overhaul the M1 variant this year, but that didn't happen. Rumors now point to a 2023 release. So the next Mac Mini could launch next year with a sleeker build and one of the M2 chips. On the contrary, the Mac Studio might not see an upgrade in 2023, as the device is still fresh, and Apple likely still needs more time to develop a potential M2 Ultra chipset.

Finally, there's the Mac Pro (a.k.a. the Cheese Grater), the last computer in the lineup that doesn't include an Apple silicon chip. The company stated in 2020 that it would transition from Intel processors within two years. Now that this deadline has been crossed, we can hopefully expect a Mac Pro in 2023 powered by a chip from the M family.

Apple Watches

Since its initial debut in 2015, the Apple Watch has been seeing annual upgrades. In 2020, Apple introduced an SE model and then refreshed it in 2022. So for 2023, I expect only a regular Apple Watch Series 9, with an SE 3 launch in 2024. We don't know what the Apple Watch Series 9 will pack, as rumors revolving around this particular product have been scarce. There's a possibility that the company will launch an Apple Watch Ultra 2 in 2023, but we'll most likely have to wait until at least 2024.

Other accessories

Accessories have become some of Apple's bestsellers, particularly when it comes to AirPods, so we can expect some moves there. Apple, for example, might refresh and release a fourth-generation regular model, but we don't know now what that could entail. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro almost surely won't see a refresh in 2023 since they just got upgraded for the first time in three years. Lastly, the AirPods Max just turned two years old, and there have been rumors about Apple releasing new color options. However, it's unclear at this time if we'll see them in 2023. Similarly, we don't know if it'll just be a color refresh or a complete/partial overhaul with new features and technology.

Apart from the AirPods, we can assume the company might start refreshing some of its Mac accessories to replace the Lightning port with USB Type-C. The company has already started transitioning in that direction with the recent Apple TV Siri Remote upgrade, and other devices could be following soon. The iPhone 15 series is already expected to switch to Type-C, so it would make sense for Apple to apply the same changes to other accessories. Will we see an AirTag 2 in 2023, though? We don't know, but I doubt it.

Operating systems

In 2023, we almost surely will see iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10. The initial reveal will likely take place during WWDC23 in June, with the public release following closer to fall. We also will be seeing an all-new operating system if Apple reveals the mixed-reality headset. There's no guessing what any of these OS releases will include, as software leaks and rumors don't surface as often as those of hardware products.

Services

In the services department, the iPhone maker will likely launch Apple Music Classical in 2023. The company had promised to release it in 2022, but this didn't happen for whatever reason. Considering we've been seeing traces of this service in Apple Music's code, the company likely hasn't abandoned the project. Apart from Apple Music Classical, it's hard to guess what the company could have in store for us, so we'll have to wait and see.

If Apple indeed reveals its mixed-reality headset in 2023, then this upcoming year could be one of the biggest in the company's recent history. Apart from that, we expect upgrades across its various product lines, although we might not see any major design language changes as Apple focuses on upgrades.

Regardless, we'll be following all the rumors as they're revealed here at XDA, so be sure to check back in during 2023. See you in the new year!