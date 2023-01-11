Although it's only been a few months since Apple announced the Apple Watch Ultra, we've started hearing rumors about the second-gen model. As per recent reports, the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 2 might feature a larger display than the current model and could be the first Apple product to feature a micro-LED panel. While Apple hasn't released any official information, a new Bloomberg report corroborates the rumor. It states that the Cupertino giant will switch to micro-LED panels on its highest-end Apple Watches in late 2024 and make the panels in-house.

In its efforts to reduce reliance on third-party manufacturers, Apple has been working on developing its own display for quite a while. Reports about the company's plans to make displays in-house first popped up back in 2018. However, Apple apparently couldn't meet its original deadline of 2020 to introduce the displays due to the costs and technical challenges associated with the development, Bloomberg notes. But it seems to have ironed out all the issues, and sources familiar with the company's plans say it will start manufacturing micro-LED displays as early as next year.

Apple could switch to in-house displays with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 towards the end of next year. Sources say that Apple has already started testing the new screen on the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra, and it's also testing manufacturing at its facility in Santa Clara, California. However, the company could push its plans back another year if it faces further delays.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 won't be the only Apple product to feature the new in-house micro-LED screens. The company reportedly plans to introduce the panels on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as well, but that will likely happen in subsequent years. We've reached out to Apple for a comment and will update the post as soon as we receive a response from the company.

The switch to in-house micro-LED panels is part of Apple's long-term strategy of switching to in-house components to reduce reliance on third-party manufacturers. It has already dropped Intel processors in favor of its M-series chips for Macs, and it's reportedly planning to drop Qualcomm's wireless chips on iPhones by 2025.

Source: Bloomberg

Via: Engadget