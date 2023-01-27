It looks like another one of Apple's in-house chips is going on the back burner, with the company reportedly halting development and putting more of its resources towards the development of its future A and M series chips. According to a new report, Apple will no longer focus its efforts on making its own Wi-Fi chips. While it hasn't shelved the project, we shouldn't expect progress on this front for some time.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has shared the information through his Twitter and Medium accounts, because of Apple's decision, Broadcom will continue to supply Wi-Fi chips for Apple's current and future products. Broadcom has long been an Apple partner, providing Wi-Fi modules for its Mac computers and iPhones.

While Apple has halted work on its Wi-Fi chip, it looks like work on a Wi-Fi + Bluetooth variant is still in the works. This piece of information was provided by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who added his own two cents to Kuo's tweets. From what we can gather — and what Kuo reports — this change will keep Broadcom at the helm with regard to Wi-Fi products, supplying Apple for the next few years.

While unfortunate for Apple, this isn't the first time we've heard reports about Apple having to postpone an in-house chip. At the beginning of the month, it was reported that the company canceled its upcoming iPhone SE 4 which was set to arrive in 2024. The cancelation of a major product is usually news on its own, but a key part of this story was that Apple was going to use a new in-house baseband processor for this phone.

Reportedly, the company was going to test this new processor in its lower-tier iPhone before adopting it in its higher-end models. But, with the next generation iPhone SE being canceled, the chip will be put on hold, with Qualcomm resuming its position of providing Apple with baseband chips. Despite Apple's urgency, there are a lot of risks involved when moving to new hardware, especially when you're dealing with a product like the iPhone and Mac.

Of course, if these changes had come to fruition, Broadcom and Qualcomm would have also seen significant changes to their businesses. While Apple hasn't been very vocal about shedding its reliance on current partners, the company has made bold moves with the creation of its A and M series chips. Furthermore, there have been reports about its microLED display technology, which could arrive sometime next year.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo, Mark Gurman (Twitter)