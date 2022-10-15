Apple’s innovative execution of the Always-On Display actually builds upon a rather dull Android feature

Apple is famous for taking its sweet, sweet time when developing and widely rolling out new changes. Whether it be in the software department or the hardware one — the Cupertino firm sticks very hard to what users find familiar. Last month, I highlighted in an editorial how the iPhone has looked almost the same since it first debuted in 2007. It obviously has shifted shapes and forms. However, the overall design slowly matured throughout the years, not in a sudden manner. The company rarely shocks its users with major adjustments that would wreck their norms. Typically, when Apple launches a fresh addition, it includes an innovative spin that makes it stand out. For example, some Android phones supported “facial recognition” years before Face ID’s introduction. However, none of them were as advanced or secure as the TrueDepth camera and the sensors it packs. The Always-On Display feature is no different.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Last month, the Cupertino tech giant launched the iPhone 14 series. This year, the iPhone maker clearly distinguished between the regular and Pro models. The former category retained most of the aspects found in its predecessor. Meanwhile, the latter phones got some exclusive additions that have contributed to their increased sales. When you buy an iPhone 14 Pro, you get the all-new A16 Bionic chipset, Dynamic Island, 48MP wide camera, and reimagined Always-On Display. While my colleague Timi dislikes Apple’s implementation, I find it pretty creative, and it exactly matches the company’s philosophy. In fact, it’s one of the main reasons I upgraded my iPhone this year. I needed this gorgeous Apple Watch feature to make its way to my larger phone screen.

Apple’s Always-On Display feels like home, and that’s a good thing

Many of the arguments presented by Apple’s Always-On Display critics revolve around it being a Lock Screen replica. Personally, I think that’s what makes the iPhone implementation of this feature special. As I just mentioned, Apple doesn’t shock users or stir up their familiar environments. When you turn off the screen, it smoothly transitions into the Always-On Display mode. It hides any unnecessary information, dims the screen, and retains most of your wallpaper — depending on its colors.

Meanwhile, in the Android department, most of the Always-On Display executions I’ve come across look like a Terminal window. They’re plain, black screens with (usually) white text showing the time, date, and weather. You also get to see the icons of apps that have sent you notifications. It looks like a bare-bones implementation, a half-baked cake that wasn’t given the attention it deserves. When hopping between the on and off screens, the transition is just too abrupt. From a colorful and vivid layout, to a sterile, pitch-black screen that is clearly hungry for some creative twists. The layout difference between the regular Android Lock Screen and a typical Always-On Display mode is just too obvious. And that’s not a good thing.

When I light up the screen on my iPhone 14 Pro, the Always-On Display smoothly transitions into the Lock Screen. It restores the vivid wallpaper colors and brightness while showing the data it had hidden, such as the battery level, connectivity, and carrier name. This makes Apple’s Always-On Display quite literally an always-on display.

Always saving me from needing to turn my display on

Always-On Display, as a feature, is meant to show you timely information when you need it — without interacting with your phone. In the Android department, the feature typically shows you an icon of the app that has notified you. Apple took a different approach. It went ahead and displayed the notifications as regular banners. This means you get to see who has messaged you without needing to touch your phone. I can’t express how handy this implementation is to me. Instead of checking my phone every now and then to see if I’ve missed an important notification, it just floats there on its MagSafe stand displaying the alerts I’ve received.

Another aspect I love is app integration. Whether you are navigating with Apple Maps or are on a phone call — the Always-On Display will just dim the buttons instead of showing a blank screen. This way, when you actually light up the display, you know what button layout to expect. You don’t have to pause for a millisecond to register what screen you’re currently on. Similarly, the music you’re playing appears when in Always-On Display mode, along with its album art. It feels like being in the Music app — except that you aren’t.

Now, when getting dressed to leave the house, instead of asking Siri about the temperature outside, I just glance at my iPhone. The Weather widget remains there on the Lock Screen and in Always-On Display mode. Some might find this a minor feature. However, just turning my head around towards the floating phone while picking what to wear makes my life easier. The alternative would be asking Siri or reaching for my iPhone and lighting up its display every single time I need to leave the house.

The innovation doesn’t stop there

It’s true that using this feature will consume more battery power. After all, you’re keeping the display on at almost all times. While your iPhone lowers the refresh rate to 1Hz when in Always-On Display mode, the screen is still enabled and showing content. So, obviously, turning it off will save some energy. However, Apple didn’t only reimagine what the Always-On Display looks like and displays. It also came up with clever ways to preserve your battery life. And indeed, my iPhone lasts me more than one day on a single charge — despite keeping the Always-On Display feature enabled.

If you’re an Apple Watch user, every time you leave the room, the iPhone screen will turn off completely. It’ll then smoothly come back to life when you approach it again. I’ve actually seen it as it occurs. This way, it both saves battery and makes sure no one is staring at whatever content is on your screen while you’re gone.

Similarly, if you enable Sleep Focus, it will disable the feature — as you wouldn’t need it when you’re not awake. Are you using Low Power Mode? The Always-On Display will also stop working to preserve your precious battery juice. If you place your iPhone face-down or in a pocket/bag, this will also temporarily switch off the feature. On top of that, the iPhone learns from your use patterns and habits, and based on many factors, it can disable the feature when it assumes you don’t need it.

Many people argue that Apple’s design of the feature is too limited. For example, you can’t customize the Always-On Display individually — as it’s a reflection of the Lock Screen. Isn’t that expected, though? That’s the way the company has always functioned in the mobile department. Users get limited options when it gets to customizing the experience on a fundamental level. iOS users are mostly used to this treatment, as almost the entire operating system behaves under the same principle. Even the iOS 16 customizable Lock Screen still has plenty of constraints. After all, those seeking to personalize the user interface and experience beyond the basic surface level tend to use Android OS. Simply put — iOS caters to a different type of audience. For this to happen, Apple has to continue taking its own unique approach that differs from that of Google and Android OEMs.

What do you think of Apple’s Always-On Display feature on the iPhone 14 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.