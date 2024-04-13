Key Takeaways Apple is confident that 8GB of RAM in its upcoming Mac devices is sufficient for most daily tasks.

The company emphasizes efficient utilization of resources and promises exciting advancements in AI performance.

Apple is positioning itself as a leader in AI development, boasting a powerful combination of hardware and software capabilities.

Apple's next WWDC is just around the corner, and the company is quite likely to announce a refresh for its Mac lineup during the event. Ahead of that, the Cupertino firm is hard at work building hype around its upcoming hardware launches. Now, in a new interview, some of its executives have continued to emphasize that 8GB of RAM in its upcoming Mac devices is enough for most tasks that are required by its customers.

Is 8GB of RAM really enough in your average daily workflow?

In a recent interview with IT Home (machine-translated) spotted by Apple Insider, Apple's Vice President of Hardware Engineering Kate Bergeron and Senior Product Marketing Manager Evan Buyze shed some light on the company's philosophy when it comes to designing the upcoming Macs. While defending the MacBook Air's 8GB RAM and 256GB storage starting configuration, Buyze noted that this configuration is decent enough to get most tasks done. This includes activities like browsing the internet, streaming, messaging, leveraging productivity apps, casual gaming, and performing some light photo and video editing.

This echoes a similar statement from Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing, Bob Borchers, when the executive noted that 8GB of unified memory in a Mac is analogous to having 16GB of RAM on most other systems, because the company utilizes this particular resource very efficiently. Buyze reiterated this claim in slightly different words and also drew attention to the renewed focus on gaming on the Mac. The arrival of Death Stranding and Resident Evil 4 further underscores this approach, along with the availability of the Gaming Porting Toolkit (GPTK).

For those interested, we recently put Apple Silicon to the test in the gaming space and it performed admirably. That said, it's clear that there's enough room for improvement in this area and this is something that the Cupertino firm will be targeting soon - the recent smooth launch of MiHoYo's Honkai Impact 3rd on the Mac is also quite promising. We also tested Apple's assertion that 8GB on Mac is enough in most cases back in January 2024, and found that there is indeed some truth to the claim. You can read more about our detailed findings here.

AI is the future for Apple Macs too

Microsoft is already boasting that its upcoming Windows on Arm laptops will outshine M3 Macbooks when it comes to CPU and AI performance, but Apple isn't shying away from this race either. Buyze declined to share more details on the topic but did indicate that Apple will have some exciting news to share in this space soon. Similarly, Bergeron noted that Apple actually foresaw the advancements in AI far before its competitors. In fact, its A11 Bionic chip already integrates the Neural Engine and the unified memory architecture can also aid generative AI capabilities.

The executive highlighted that by combining the power of its Neural Engine, CPU, GPU, and unified memory, its Mac platform could become a leader in AI development activities. Apple will also continue to offer and support NPU- and other AI-focused APIs in order to facilitate developers when it comes to the optimization of certain functionalities in applications. Of course, only time will tell if Apple is able to fulfill its claims, but it's evident that the Cupertino firm aims to become a front-runner in the latest technological advancements, both on the hardware and the software side.