Key Takeaways Apple is offering a bug bounty with rewards up to $1,000,000 for finding vulnerabilities.

The top tier involves remote attack on request data for a massive payout.

Even the lowest tier bounty offers a significant sum, making ethical hacking lucrative.

Hacking a company, not getting into legal trouble, and scoring a huge amount of money as payment sounds like fiction, but it's anything but. Ethical hackers are always taking on challenges set by companies which award people money in exchange for finding flaws in their security, in a system called "bug bounties." Now, Apple has set up one for its new private AI clouds, and you can make some serious bank if you manage to crack open its security.

Apple sets up a bug bounty with a $1,000,000 reward

You can read all about the bug bounty over on the Apple Security website. The company has some huge bounties up for grabs, with even the smallest tier earning the hacker some serious life-changing money:

Category Description Maximum Bounty Remote attack on request data Arbitrary code execution with arbitrary entitlements $1,000,000 Access to a user's request data or sensitive information about the user's requests outside the trust boundary $250,000 Attack on request data from a privileged network position Access to a user's request data or other sensitive information about the user outside the trust boundary $150,000 Ability to execute unattested code $100,000 Accidental or unexpected data disclosure due to deployment or configuration issue $50,000

$1,000,000 may seem like a lot of money for finding a bug, but the circumstances are extremely dire if such a hack is possible. If someone, without any administrative power, can run any code they like within Apple's private AI cloud, it would cost the company a lot more thank $1,000,000 to get everything fixed and regain consumer trust.

So, feeling up to the task? If you don't feel like you can take on one of the biggest tech company's security, but you're still interested in ethical hacking, why not check out the Flipper Zero instead?