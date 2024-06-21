Key Takeaways Apple won't launch Apple Intelligence in the EU due to DMA concerns over user privacy & data security.

A recent €1.8B fine has shied Apple from introducing other services into the EU, including iPhone Mirroring.

Some may be disappointed, but others may be relieved not to see Apple Intelligence in Europe.

After the Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into effect in the EU, big tech companies have had to change their strategies to fit in with the new rules. Apple has been burned quite a bit by these new laws, including letting its long-term rival Epic onto the App Store after years of fighting. Now, Apple is fearful of rolling out its new Apple Intelligence service in the EU, citing further DMA action against them as its main reason.

The EU won't get Apple Intelligence due to DMA fears

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple cited the DMA as the number one reason why it isn't rolling out its brand-new artificial intelligence in Europe. In a statement to the website, Apple said:

We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security.

Apple has already felt the sting of what happens when you go against the DMA. Back in March, it got hit with a hefty €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) fine due to the EU accusing it of stifling third-party developers from advertising cheaper music subscription services that weren't available in the App Store. As such, it seems the company doesn't want to test the waters a second time with Apple Intelligence, in case the DMA finds something it doesn't approve of.

Apple Intelligence wasn't the only product that was barred from the EU. The company will also forbid European users from using iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing for the same reason. And while some users will be disheveled to learn that they're being excluded from the new wave of AI, those who are already tired of the tech will likely feel relieved that they're not getting Apple Intelligence anytime soon.