WWDC 2024 has come to a close, with the Apple HQ finishing its yearly session of becoming a hub of activity and workshops for a full week. For those who couldn't make it, the star of the show was definitely the keynote on Monday, which dove into what Apple has planned for the future. And the star of that show was Apple Intelligence, the company's answer to competitor services such as Microsoft's Copilot. The company showed off a ton of cool features, but don't expect them to arrive soon, as a renowned Apple reporter claims some tools won't arrive until 2025.

Apple Intelligence will undergo a slow rollout

Source: Apple

The news came from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a good track record with Apple reports, especially after he accurately stated what the WWDC 2024 keynote would contain. This time, Mark discusses when we can expect Apple Intelligence features to roll out, and it may be a little slower than some may like. Mark claims that this is because Apple doesn't want to rush into rolling out its AI, and wants to take its time to iron out issues and help develop the features for languages other than American English.

Apple Intelligence will still go live sometime in the fall of 2024, but it won't contain every feature advertised during WWDC 2024. As such, when it first releases it will come with a "preview" tag to properly flag that it's still a work in progress. Some of the main missing features include Siri taking note of what's on your device, semantic indexing, allowing the AI to control your device, and on-screen awareness. All of these will eventually arrive sometime in 2025.

Still, Apple Intelligence won't be totally bereft of things to play with once it releases. Mark claims it will contain a shiny new UI for Siri, a new "Type to Siri" feature that lets you use your keyboard instead of your voice, and better understanding of what someone is saying despite any errors in their speech. As such, Apple users still have a lot to look forward to when these AI tools release later this year.