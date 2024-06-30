Key Takeaways Apple partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence.

Apple may announce Google Gemini as a third-party AI option.

Apple's strategy may be to unite AI models, allowing users to choose their preferred model.

During the Apple WWDC 2024 keynote, the company showed off a slew of products and services to the world. The highlight was Apple Intelligence, which is the tech giant's answer to the growing AI assistant market. However, the company made a surprise turn when it announced it had a partnership with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to the service too. Now, rumor has it that the tech giant plans to bring on Google Gemini as another third-party service users can pick from.

Apple may announce a partnership with Google Gemini in the future

As spotted by Neowin, there's a chance that Apple will announce another partner for its Apple Intelligence program during the Fall of 2024. And, if the rumors are true, everything points to Google Gemini as Apple's new partner. This will mean that iOS and macOS users will have a selection of three AI models, including Siri and ChatGPT.

It seems that Apple's strategy in the great AI wars is to ally instead of compete. The tech giant was a little slow off of the starting block when it came to announcing its AI tools, so it makes sense that Apple will take the unique stance of adding rival models to its own app. This will allow people to pick and choose which models they want to use instead of being forced to use what Apple wants them to use, which may encourage people to use Apple Intelligence regardless of which model they like best.

There are also talks of Apple introducing a new paid plan for Apple Intelligence to unlock new features, but that seems to be a way off yet. Until then, it'll be interesting to see if Apple's strategy of uniting AI models under its service will make it the operating system of choice for people who want powerful artificial intelligence tools at their fingertips.