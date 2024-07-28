Key Takeaways Apple Intelligence delayed due to stability concerns, pushing release to October 2024.

Bloomberg's insider claims seem likely; developers brought in to fix bugs.

Fans anticipate strong debut for Apple in LLMs, believing it can outperform Microsoft's offerings.

In response to tech giants releasing their own AI assistants, the company from Cupertino has been hard at work on its own answer, called "Apple Intelligence." Apple showed off its power during WWDC 2024, and from what we saw, it looked pretty great. However, it seems that Apple doesn't agree, as it's taking a few weeks to get Apple Intelligence up to speed, thus delaying it until after the release of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

Apple Intelligence is getting delayed, claims insider

Source: Apple

As reported by Bloomberg, people familiar with Apple have claimed that Apple Intelligence is going to miss its original September release date. It's usually good to take these insider leaks with a grain of salt, but this one is coming to us via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who originally called Apple Intelligence's existence before it was even announced. As such, there's a good chance that this statement will end up coming true.

As it turns out, Apple is a little worried about how stable its AI assistant's features are. To remedy this, it wants to bring on developers to give Apple Intelligence a test run and find any nasty bugs lurking within it. This will take a few weeks, which will shunt its release date back into October 2024. Unfortunately, that does mean that it's going to miss its original release date alongside iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

Given how this is Apple's big debut into LLMs, a small delay is likely worth it to solidify a good first impression on its user base. After all, we have some keen fans of Apple's offering within XDA. Asad Khan believes that Apple can beat Microsoft's Copilot+, and Brady Snyder trusts Apple Intelligence more than Microsoft Recall.