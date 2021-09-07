Apple sends out invitations to its Special Event

The wait is finally over — Apple has sent out invitations to members of the press for its upcoming Special Event. As we have anticipated, it will be held next week, on Tuesday, September 14th, at 10:00AM PDT, three months after WWDC21. We are almost certain that the iPhone 13 lineup and redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 will be announced then. However, there’s also more to potentially look forward to.

Similar to its past few events, Apple will be holding this one virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a pre-recorded, high-quality production that will be streaming on Apple’s website. Viewers will also be able to watch it live through Apple’s official YouTube channel and the Apple Developer app. Once the live stream ends, it will be available to watch on the same platforms — in case you miss or want to rewatch it.

What to expect

Apart from the new iPhones and Apple Watch models, we are expecting Apple to release iOS 15 to the public, alongside iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. The Cupertino giant will likely announce a release date for macOS 12 Monterey during the event. Public availability could be around October or November, once it’s out of beta.

Apple could also be releasing an entry-level iPad 9 and an iPad mini 6 with a refreshed design. Leaks additionally suggest that the all-new AirPods 3 will be revealed during the event. We’re expecting them to have shorter stems and a design close to that of the AirPods Pro. It’s unlikely that any new Macs will be released during this event.

We will have to wait till next week to see what Apple actually has in store for us, and whether there’s a One More Thing up their sleeve. Make sure to check back during and after the Special Event for our full coverage, summary, and commentary.