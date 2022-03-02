It’s official: Apple sends out invitations to its Spring event

It’s official — Apple has sent out invitations to members of the press for its upcoming Spring event. Just like we’ve expected, the virtual event will be taking place next Tuesday, March 8, at 10:00AM PST. This would be the company’s first major event of 2022, and we expect to see a wide variety of products revealed during it. These devices could include the rumored 5G-enabled iPhone SE 3rd Gen, a new iPad Air, and at least one upgraded Mac model. Apple could also have a One More Thing or two up its sleeve. We’ll find out next week, as the company shares the accurate details itself.

Similar to recent Apple events, the company is holding this one virtually. This is due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic that has been limiting how corporations can execute their plans. It will most likely be a pre-recorded, high quality production with movie-like special effects. You will be able to watch it on Apple’s website, in addition to the Apple TV app and the company’s official YouTube channel. If you miss the live Apple Spring event, worry not — the company will upload a copy of it on its Events website and YouTube channel for you to watch later on.

Apart from the 5G-compatible iPad Air, iPhone SE 3rd Gen, and upgraded Mac model(s), the company will possibly release iOS 15.4 to the public, bringing Face ID support to masked users with an iPhone 12 or a newer model. Additionally, this software bump will introduce new emoji, such as melting face, pregnant man, biting lip, and much more. The version has been in beta testing for a few weeks now, and all of its major bugs have been smoothened out in preparation for the stable release — shortly after the Apple event ends.

