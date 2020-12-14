Apple releases iOS 14.3 with fixes for wireless charging and missed message notifications

Over the past few weeks, iOS users have complained about a number of major issues, including missed message notifications, app folders failing to open, and even new iPhones failing to recognize wireless chargers. Thanks to the release of iOS 14.3 on Monday, those issues have finally been fixed.

According to the iOS 14.3 changelog (via 9to5Mac), Apple has addressed many of the known issues people have complained about over the past few weeks. I actually ran into the wireless charging issue over the weekend. My brand new iPhone 12 suddenly stopped working with a couple wireless chargers I have in my apartment, so I had to restart the device for it to start working again. Luckily, iOS 14.3 fixes that.

People have also complained about not receiving Messages notifications, which isn’t exactly conducive to carrying on a conversation. The Verge recently wrote about the problem, highlighting a number of complaints from users who have updated to iOS 14. The latest update to iOS 14.3 addresses a number of other problems, too, including Bluetooth being unavailable in settings and issues with the MagSafe Duo Charger.

The release of iOS 14.3 also includes a number of new features, such as support for Apple Fitness+, the company’s new fitness service, and Apple AirPods Max, the company’s high-end over-ear headphones. Additionally, the update introduces support for ProRAW photos, which can be captured on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Unfortunately, ProRAW isn’t supported by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, although there are a few other camera improvements for everyone.

The arrival of iOS 14.3 is actually Apple’s biggest release since iOS 14 was rolled out in September. There are plenty of new features and fixes right ahead of the holidays, so you should update as soon as possible. If you own an iOS device, the update is available now and clocks in at around 740MB.