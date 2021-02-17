iOS 14.5 beta 2 rolls out with 200 new emojis, shortcut actions and more

Apple has started seeding a new beta update for iOS 14.5 as well as iPadOS 14.5. The latest update brings some new features to the table over the previous beta that was released at the beginning of this month. Some of the most notable features include new actions to the Shortcuts app, new updates to the music app, and some smaller changes here all around.

The new update is said to bring over 200 new emojis including a new AirPods Max-inspired headphone design (via 9to5Mac).

iOS 14.5 beta 2 also brings new shortcut actions (via 9to5Mac), including the “Take Screenshot” action that quickly takes a screenshot, “Orientation Lock,” where the Shortcuts app sets the screen orientation lock to ‘on’ or ‘off’, and “Voice & Data mode” action to switch default network between 5G, 5G Auto, 4G, or 3G depending on your iPhone model.

For music lovers, the Apple Music app now offers new swipe gestures so you can quickly add songs to your queue along with new pop-over menus for other controls. In the previous beta update, Apple had added support for setting third-party music streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music as your default music player for Siri. The final version of the iOS 14.5 is expected to bring this feature to all users which means that users of the HomePod and HomePod mini will also be able to stream music from their choice of provider.

The previous beta had also introduced the ability to unlock your iPhone using an Apple Watch making it easier if you are wearing a face mask. The new iOS 14.5 beta 2 along with WatchOS 7.4 beta now brings a new animation to the Apple Watch when you are trying to unlock your iPhone.

#watchOS7 in #watchOS 7.4 beta 2 the screen animation on #AppleWatch, related to unlocking your #iPhone (FaceID) with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask has been slightly redesigned https://t.co/HagE4WMEiM pic.twitter.com/eTUJzrcpxW — AR7 (@AR72014) February 16, 2021

As per a Reddit thread, the new beta also brings a fix for green tint issues affecting certain iPhone owners while the Settings app Software Update wording has been changed again and no longer includes a green checkmark. Lastly, the new iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 now mutes the microphone when using and closing the Smart Folio cover on the iPad (8th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), or iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation).

iOS 14.5 beta 2 with build number 18E5154f is available for users and developers who have opted for the beta program via an over-the-air update that can be accessed through the Settings app. You can sign-up for the iOS beta program over here. Let us know if you are using the new beta and have managed to bump into some new features.