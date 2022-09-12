Apple releases iOS 15.7 and macOS Monterey 12.6 with bug fixes

Along with iOS 16, Apple has also released a new update for iOS 15, with iOS 15.7. Apple hasn’t released details about the update, only stating that it provides important security updates. This most likely indicates that it will only offer minor bug fixes. The update is now available over-the-air and comes in at 372.6MB. Along with the new iOS updates, Apple also released an update for macOS Monterey with version 12.6. While the download is substantial, coming in at 1.59GB, it also only makes mention of important security updates meaning that it will only supply minor bug fixes.

If you’re interested in the iOS 15.7 update, you can head to the Settings menu of your supported iPhone, then to the General, and finally to Software Update. From here, you should see the option to install iOS 15.7 on the top, and below it the option to install iOS 16. If you want to download the latest iOS 15.7 update, click on the Download and Install button. The update should start downloading. After that, it will begin the installation process. If it does not work, there could be an issue with Apple’s servers, so please be patient and just try again later.

As for the macOS Monterey update, head to the Apple logo on your supported Mac computer, and then go to System Preferences. In System Preferences menu, head to the Software Update section. Once there, it should automatically populate the latest update, macOS Monterey 12.6. Click Update Now, and it should download and install. Again, this process will also take some time, so please be patient while it is working. If you’re going looking for something brand new, you can skip the iOS 15.7 update and instead download the iOS 16 update. It will offer a new experience with the ability to personalize your Lock Screen, access to new Focus filters, Siri and Maps enhancements, and more.