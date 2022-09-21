Apple warns that enabling the haptic keyboard might affect battery life

Along with the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, Apple also delivered iOS 16. Although you won’t gain access to the Dynamic Island just by updating your phone to the latest version of iOS, you will be able to take advantage of other features such as Lock Screen customizations, iMessage enhancements, notification updates and more. In addition, there also some minor updates like enabling haptic feedback support for the keyboard on your iPhone. That’s right, after all these years, actually being able to feel the keystrokes under your thumbs, what a divine sensation. That is, until you’re informed that the feature might actually have the ability to cause additional battery drain for you device.

It probably doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but according to Apple’s public support document showing how to enable haptic and sounds for the iPhone’s keyboard, there is a small disclaimer on the bottom that states, “Turning on keyboard haptics might affect the battery life of your iPhone.” I think for the most part, this is expected right? If you increase the use of Apple’s Taptic Engine, the device that creates the vibrating effects for your phone, this action will most likely affect the battery. Of course, Apple can’t provide a definitive number when it comes to battery depletion, but let’s just use common sense and say the more haptics you use, the more likely you’ll feel the impact.

If you’re someone that wants to maximize battery life, you can just simply turn off the feature. If you’ve been using an iPhone up until now, you’re just going back to the old ways prior to the iOS 16 update. Of course, there is always a chance that Apple will improve the battery life on the iPhone, allowing you to once again experiment with the haptic keyboard.

Source: Apple

Via: 9to5Mac