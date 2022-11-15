Many people were intrigued when rumors start swirling about the iPhone 14 Pro having an always-on display (AOD). When Apple finally showed it off to the public, many were surprised, some were even confused, as the company's approach to the feature wasn't like anything we had ever seen before. While Android's take on it was more minimalist, Apple's take was a bit grandiose. Now, with its latest developer update, Apple will be bringing a more pared-down experience to its Always-On display.

With the release of iOS 16.2 beta 3, developers now have access to the latest build of iOS, which means there are plenty of bug fixes and some tweaks. So far, there are two stand-out changes, one with how the Always-On Display feature is now implemented and the other having to do with Apple Music. The iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display was unique, dimming the screen yet keeping the background and everything else on the screen on full display. This is quite different when compared to Android handsets, which traditionally take a more minimal approach, showing notification icons on a black background.

With the latest iOS beta update, Apple now has the option to turn off the wallpaper in AOD. Furthermore, if you want to make the AOD experience even cleaner, you can also remove notifications as well. Many users complained about Apple's complex AOD upon release, so this should be a welcome change. As for Apple Music, new play and shuffle buttons were introduced that brought a bit more pop with added translucence. The translucent buttons can refract the colors found in the background, adapting to featured album art.

Currently, this update is for those in the Developer Program. You can always sign up to be a part of it, but there will be a fee. If you aren't will to pay, the public beta should be released shortly, which means you can enjoy the all-new features without incurring any costs. Just remember, it is a beta, so be cautious and back up your data before you proceed.