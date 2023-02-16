Today, Apple released iOS 16.4 beta 1 to developers, giving those in the beta program an early look at some of the features and changes that will be introduced in the public release of iOS 16.4. As far as what the latest beta introduces, we get Unicode 15.0 emoji, web push notifications, and perhaps the most interesting, and new and easier way to enroll in betas. While the new method will no longer require loading cumbersome beta configuration profiles, it will have a drawback, and that's that Apple will no longer allow profile sharing when installing developer betas.

The reason for this is that going forward, users that want access to the developer beta will be required to have a user ID registered with the Apple Developer Program and that same ID must also be used on the devices. Without an ID registered, the user will only have access to the public beta. As far as cost, you're looking at $99 to enroll in the Apple Developer Program if you want access. If this isn't worth it for you, then you'll be left with having to wait for the latest public release.

In addition to the release, Apple has made changes to its iOS beta software support page, splitting the process into devices running iOS 16.4 or later, and devices running iOS 16.3 and earlier. With the new menu system, those running iOS 16.4 will be able to head into the Settings menu, tapping into the General settings, then heading into the Software Update section. From here, it's just a matter of choosing if you want to receive beta updates.

You can either set this to Off, Developer Beta or Public Beta. Again, if you are not enrolled in the Developer Program, you will not see the Developer Beta option available. Apple's iOS 16 has had a bit of a bumpy ride over the past several months, but the company is making strides to iron out the issues while also introducing new features, making the mobile operating system one of its best releases yet.

Source: David Lynch (Twitter)