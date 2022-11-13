After years of recycling the same design, Apple finally gave the base iPad a major overhaul this year. The new iPad 10 dons a modern design inspired by the iPad Air along with upgraded internals. Paired with the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the iPad 10 can also become a handy laptop replacement when needed. But what about the stylus support? Does it work with the Apple Pencil?

The iPad 10 supports the Apple Pencil, allowing you to write and draw on its big canvas. It’s an optional accessory sold separately for $99. If you mainly use your iPad for watching videos and browsing, you can do without one and spend that money on an iPad 10 case. But if you’re planning to draw or take notes and have the cash to spare, the Apple Pencil can make a big difference.

The iPad 10 doesn't support the latest Apple Pencil

For some odd reason, the new iPad 10 doesn’t support the new and more capable 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. It only works with the Apple Pencil 1st-gen that came out in 2015. The original Pencil still works great with the iPad 10, and all of the features that made it so popular are still there. But it’s an odd omission in the face of all these upgrades, the modern design, and the price increase. And since the new iPad ditches the Lightning connector in favor of the universal USB-C port, you’ll also need the USB-C to Lightning connector to charge the Apple Pencil using the tablet.

Apple Pencil (1st Gen) The Apple Pencil lets you draw and write on the big canvas of the iPad. It's pressure sensitive and offers tilt support. Apple also includes the USB-C to Lightning connector so you can charge the stylus from the iPad itself. View at Amazon

What other stylus can you use?

Fortunately, the Apple Pencil isn’t the only stylus you can use with your iPad 10. The Zagg Pro Stylus is the best alternative to the official option. It features a universal capacitive backend tip and delivers a smooth drawing and writing experience without lag. The stylus supports palm rejection, meaning resting your hand on the screen while drawing won’t register as input, while the tilt recognition accepts all inputs and widths. Perhaps the best part is that the Zagg Pro Stylus costs half of the Apple Pencil and has a USB-C charging port.

Zagg Pro Stylus ZAGG Pro Stylus The ZAGG Pro Stylus is another option for the newer iPad models. It works with most iPad released since 2017. The stylus charges via the iPad 10's USB-C port. View at Amazon

The Adonit Mark is another great option if you want something cheap and basic. This $10 stylus is perfect for simple note-taking and drawing and features a brushed aluminum body that feels great in hand.