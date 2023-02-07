Apple iPad 10 Apple iPad 10 $399 $449 Save $50 The iPad 10 is getting its first discount in months and we're glad to see the price drop below $400. This 10.9-inch iPad is a fantastic tablet with a great display and stellar responsiveness. $399 at Best Buy $399 at Amazon

If you've been wanting to grab Apple's latest iPad, right now is a great time to do so, thanks to a new $50 discount. The 10th-generation iPad that's on sale right now was released in October 2022, and the last time we got a discount for this model was in December when Christmas discounts hit. This is a great device that we instantly loved due to all the upgrades it features. Even though the $50 discount brings the price just below $400, it's still an expensive device so it's important to ensure you're going to be able to protect it when it gets delivered, so we think you really should be shopping for an iPad 10 case and a screen protector. Everyone knows that replacing the screen on an Apple product can be a nightmare.

The iPad model you need

The iPad 10 looks absolutely gorgeous, but that's something we've become accustomed to when it comes to Apple products. On top of that, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display shows off the perfect colors no matter what you're looking at.

The iPad 10 also has the new A14 Bionic chip and iPadOS 14, which means that it's a super fast tablet that allows you to multitask better than ever before. If you want to use it to work on image editing apps, you can do that; if you want to work on editing videos, that will also work. It will also do a fantastic job when you need it to join work calls because the microphones are just about perfect. The 12MP front camera will also work perfectly when you actually need to allow your colleagues to see you.

Whatever needs you have, the iPad 10 will serve you just right. Now that it's $50 off, it deserves your attention even more than before. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you can even turn this deal into a perfect gift!