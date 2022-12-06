The Apple iPad 10 has been discounted to a record low, making it the perfect gift this holiday season. But act fast, as it's only for a limited time.

There are a lot of choices when it comes to iPads. If you passed on the wonderful deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday and are still looking for that perfect gift for a friend, family, or partner, look no further, as Apple's latest entry-level iPad is now on sale. The iPad 10 is currently $50 off, knocking it down to its lowest price yet at just $399.

The iPad 10 features a redesign from the previous model, offering a more modern look devoid of a home button. Although new to the base model iPad, the design has been used in previous iPads like the Air and Pro. Despite this, it's a great look, and many will appreciate the new design.

The tablet has a 10.9-inch display and is powered by an A14 Bionic processor. In addition, it has a Touch ID sensor that is located in the power button on the side of the tablet. Furthermore, it has a 12MP camera on the rear and a 12MP camera on the front that features Apple's Center Stage technology which will keep you in the frame, even if you move.

The model on sale has 64GB of internal storage and comes in 4 different vibrant colors: blue, pink, silver, and yellow. The unit is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, so this might be a good option if you're an artist. There are also plenty of cases available to make it your own. As stated before, the tablet is on sale for a limited time, so be sure to purchase one before the promotion ends.