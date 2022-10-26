Apple has finally unveiled the iPad 10 (2022). Due to its design, you might know if it does or doesn't support Face ID or Touch ID. Here's the answer.

Apple revealed the iPad 10 through a press release in October 2022. Typically, the company had included a minor spec bump with every annual refresh that revolves around the processor. This time around, the Cupertino firm went ahead and refreshed the entire tablet, and introduced a modern design and new colors in the process. Now, the iPad 10 matches the other recent iPads by featuring flat edges and round screen corners. It also has an edge-to-edge display with no physical Home button.

If you plan to buy an iPad 10, you might think it's similar to other iPads. Don't let the similarities fool you. For example, does it support Face ID or Touch ID?

The iPad 10 supports Touch ID, not Face ID

Apple's iPad 10 now looks like the other recent iPads with its edge-to-edge display. Despite that, this model doesn't actually support Face ID. As of 2022, Apple only includes the TrueDepth camera on Pro models in the iPad department. Instead, the company has moved Touch ID to the Power button. So now you have to rest your registered finger on its surface to unlock the device or authenticate purchases.

For those unfamiliar, Apple first introduced Face ID on the iPad Pro back in 2018. Since then, the company has kept it as a Pro exclusive. So while the entire iPad line features a similar exterior design, only the Pro models support Face ID. This makes sense, considering that the TrueDepth camera (which enables Face ID) costs more than the Touch ID fingerprint reader. As a result, users can't expect the entry-level iPad to pack this higher-end technology. It just moves Touch ID from the Home button, where it had been in the past, to the Power button.

This might be disappointing to some, but the iPad 10 is still worth checking out. It introduces some welcome changes to the entry-level model, including the retirement of the dated design and Lightning port.

Nonetheless, it still lacks important features, which is weird with the significant price hike. This tablet is missing a few features its brethren have. For example, it doesn't support the Apple Pencil 2, despite featuring a USB Type-C port. Instead, you must use a new dongle to pair an Apple Pencil 1. It also doesn't support the new Stage Manager feature introduced in iPadOS 16.