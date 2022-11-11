The new iPad 10 brings many welcome upgrades, but it also drops the trusty 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new iPad 10 is the biggest refresh to the baseline iPad in years. From a brand new design and powerful A14 Bionic chipset to improved cameras and Magic Keyboard Folio support, there's much to like about the new iPad 10. But among these welcome upgrades, there are also some controversial changes.

While the new iPad 10 is more expensive than previous models, it also misses out on the reliable headphone jack, which has been a staple of the entry-level iPad for years. The new iPad joins the iPad Air and iPad Pro models in dropping the headphone jack. This leaves last year's iPad 9, which the company continues to sell alongside the new model, the only iPad with a 3.5mm jack.

In truth, the writing has been on the wall for some time now. Multiple rumors had pointed out leading up to the official launch that Apple would ditch the 3.5mm connector on the base iPad model.

The new iPad doing away with the good old 3.5mm jack is certainly bad news for those who prefer wired headphones to wireless ones. But the good news is that the new iPad also ditches the proprietary Lightning connector in favor of the universal USB-C port. That means you can still use your trusty pair of wired headphones using Apple's USB-C-to3.5mm adapter.

Of course, this isn't a huge deal for everyone. If you already have a pair of Bluetooth earphones or AirPods, then you probably won't even notice that the new iPad 10 doesn't have a headphone jack. It's not a deal breaker, but it's something to keep in mind if you're planning on buying the new iPad 10.

What do you think about the new iPad 10? Do you think the lack of a headphone jack is a deal-breaker, or are you willing to use an adapter?