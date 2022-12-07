Apple revealed the iPad 10 in late 2022. Here's everything you need to know if you're wondering about HomeKit Home Hub support on this tablet.

In October 2022, Apple expanded its versatile iPad lineup. The company revealed upgraded entry-level and Pro iPad models, including the redesigned iPad 10, which features round screen corners, flat edges, USB Type-C, and more. It's great for everyday use, but what about if you're a smart home enthusiast? Does the iPad 10 work as a HomeKit Home Hub? Here's what you need to know.

Home Hub support on the iPad 10

For the longest time, users could depend on their iPads as HomeKit Home Hubs — as long as they kept them at home. With iPadOS 16, Apple introduced a new HomeKit architecture that leaves iPad users out to dry. If you've already upgraded your HomeKit Home, you can only depend on an updated Apple TV or HomePod device as a HomeKit Home Hub. If you're still taking advantage of the old, less reliable Home architecture, then your iPad 10 can act as a Home Hub. The toggle is available under Settings > Home > Use this iPad as a Home Hub.

It's still unclear why Apple would remove the Home Hub functionality on iPadOS. A potential reason could be higher power consumption when users depend on the upgraded and faster Home architecture. Since HomePods and Apple TVs have no batteries and are plugged into power at all times, the higher consumption wouldn't affect their performance. We will have to wait and see if the company eventually addresses this and finds a way to restore Hub functionality on the iPad without notably impacting its battery life or performance.

There's still a lot about the iPad 10 worth noting. It's the new, entry-level iPad in the lineup with a complete redesign and new color options. If you plan to buy an iPad 10, don't forget to protect it with a case. You won't want to damage its exterior if an accident occurs, and it's always better to be safe than sorry.