The iPad 10 is a great little display on its own, but can you use it as a secondary display for your Mac?

In October 2022, Apple expanded the great iPad line and introduced some new models. These include the entry-level iPad 10, which features a redesigned chassis, a USB Type-C port, and more. While this model doesn't have the highest-end display, it still looks gorgeous and customers will enjoy just about anything on it. Though, one question might be crossing your mind: Can this gorgeous glass slab act as a secondary display? The answer is yes and no. It all depends on the source device you own. Here's what you need to know.

Using an iPad 10 as a secondary display on a Mac

If you have a Mac, using your iPad 10 as a wireless secondary display is easy. That's because Apple has already baked this feature, called Sidecar, into macOS Catalina. Just put the two devices side-by-side and tap Screen Mirroring in the macOS Control Center. Your iPad 10 should appear in the list of available display outputs, assuming you've signed in to the same Apple ID on both devices and have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled.

On a Windows PC

If you have a Windows computer, things will get a bit more complex since you need to depend on third-party solutions to mirror your PC's content to the iPad 10. There are plenty of applications for achieving this purpose out there, such as Spacedesk and Splashtop. You likely won't find them as reliable or stable as Apple's Sidecar feature. For example, Spacedesk users have reported on online forums how the app sometimes fails to establish a connection and work. Meanwhile, Splashtop requires you to depend on a wired connection at all times. Nonetheless, they're still valid solutions that get the task done if you really need to mirror content from your Windows PC to the iPad 10.

On an iPhone

Users running recent OS versions on their iPhones and Macs can AirPlay content from iOS to macOS. Unfortunately, you can't mirror content from your iPhone to iPad 10 through AirPlay. That's because iPads still don't act as AirPlay receivers as Macs do.

The iPad 10 is a great pick for casual users. It's capable enough to handle everyday tasks, although those expecting it to perform well as a laptop replacement will likely be disappointed. If you've recently started using this device, you might want to protect it with a case. Ultimately, it's a fragile product, and you wouldn't want potential accidents to steal its fresh look and feel.