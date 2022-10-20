Does the Apple iPad 10 support the Stage Manager feature?

As part of iPadOS 16, Apple introduced a handy Stage Manager feature. This allows users with certain recent iPads to use multiple, resizable apps simultaneously, taking multitasking to the next level. It also brings compatible models closer to becoming laptop replacements. If you plan to buy an iPad 10, the latest base-level iPad on the market, you might be wondering if it also supports Stage Manager. Here’s everything you need to know about this handy offering and its availability.

The iPad 10 misses out on the Stage Manager feature

Unfortunately, this feature is only supported on the iPad Air 5 and some recent iPad Pro models. So if you plan to use Stage Manager, don’t buy the iPad 10. The iPad 10 only supports the traditional iPadOS multitasking features, including Split View, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) video playback, and Slide Over. While many people find these offerings sufficient, it’s still a shame that the iPad 10 misses out on the advanced app window resizing capabilities.

You’ll still get a lot of new stuff with the iPad 10 (2022). The biggest is the all-new, modern design, which is the first this particular model has seen in many, many years. The entry-level tablet now has flat edges and rounded screen corners. Don’t let the flat edges fool you — the iPad 10 still doesn’t support the Apple Pencil 2. Instead, you must use a dongle to pair an Apple Pencil 1 with its refreshed USB Type-C port.

In terms of performance, this iPad packs the A14 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 12 series (2020), which is why the iPad 10 doesn’t support the Stage Manager feature. Apple is limiting this iPadOS utility to more powerful processors. Ultimately, this particular model doesn’t cater to power users. It’s mostly for those looking for a light note-taking device or a media streaming hub.

Do you plan on buying an iPad 10, or is the lack of Stage Manager support a dealbreaker? Let us know in the comments section below.