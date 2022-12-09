Like other iPads, Apple offers its latest iPad 10 in cellular-equipped variants for the best use on the go.

Apple launched new iPads in October, which included the completely redesigned iPad 10. For the first time on an iPad, Apple has relocated the front-facing camera to the landscape edge. This makes sense, considering that the company is encouraging users to depend on keyboard attachments and use the tablet in landscape orientation as a laptop replacement. Though, if you plan on using it as a laptop replacement, you will likely need to use it on the go. This begs the question: Does this iPad support 5G? What about eSIM and dual SIM? Here's what you need to know.

The iPad 10 supports 5G, eSIM, and dual SIM

Fortunately for those looking to use internet services through their iPads on the go, the iPad 10 supports 5G. The iPad 10 supports 5G NR (Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79) in the U.S., allowing users to take advantage of blazing fast internet speeds outdoors. If you'd rather save battery, then 4G/LTE connections are compatible with model, as well.

Moving on to the SIM card, the iPad 10 has both a physical SIM card slot and an eSIM. This means you get to depend on either of the two SIM options or both. If you tend to travel between two countries frequently, you can have both SIMs added simultaneously and use the one you need, based on where you are.

It's worth noting that you need to buy the cellular-enabled iPad 10 to take advantage of 4G/5G. The Wi-Fi-only model starts at $449, while the cellular-equipped variants start at $599. Before purchasing, make sure you've picked the correct model on the retailer's website.

Whether you go with the 5G variant or a regular Wi-Fi one, you'll want to show this iPad off on the go since it comes in very colorful new finishes this year. However, the iPad 10, like all other iPads, has a wide build, which makes it prone to scratches and other damages. Accidents happen, and that's OK. Though, ensure you buy a case to minimize the harm. It's better to be safe than sorry.