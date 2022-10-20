Does the Apple iPad 10 support USB Type-C?

Apple revealed the iPad 10 through a press release in October 2022. This time around, the company didn’t just upgrade the included chipset — as it had been for years. Instead, it completely overhauled the chassis and introduced some exciting changes. This iPad certainly packs many of the highly requested offerings. Nonetheless, it still fails to cover many grounds that deem sensible in 2022. For example, it packs the 2020 A14 Bionic chipset and doesn’t support the Apple Pencil 2. Otherwise, it has modern-looking, flat edges, and rounded corners. For $449, you can buy the iPad 10 in Pink, Blue, Yellow, or Silver. If you dislike these finishes, you could always grab a case. After all, this is one of the best iPads available. So you should protect it at all costs. Now, you must be wondering — does the iPad 10 support USB Type-C or Lightning? Here’s what you should know.

The iPad 10 comes with USB Type-C

The entry-level/affordable iPad had been the last model to miss out on USB Type-C. Until 2021, the company had stuck to its proprietary and dated Lightning port. Fortunately, the 2022 model finally retired the ancient technology in favor of the universally adopted standard. So whether you’re using the iPad 10 port for charging or data transfer, you will need a USB Type-C cable for that.

Now, you must be thinking — how can I pair and charge an Apple Pencil 1 to an iPad 10? The company has released a new adapter for this particular reason, as the Apple Pencil 1 relies on the Lightning port. Notably, the USB Type-C port on the iPad 10 isn’t a Thunderbolt 4 one, and it doesn’t support external displays. So you can only use it for charging, data transfer, and pairing some compatible accessories. With the iPad 10 finally adopting USB Type-C, the company’s entire line of recent iPads has now ditched the Lightning port.

