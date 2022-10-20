Is the Apple iPad 10 waterproof? Does the tablet have an IP rating?

Apple launched the entry-level iPad 10 in October 2022, equipped with a completely refreshed chassis and an upgraded A14 Bionic processor. Thanks to the redesign, users now get to take advantage of flat edges and rounded display corners. Don’t let the flat edges fool you into believing it supports the Apple Pencil 2. The iPad 10, despite dropping the Lightning port, still only supports the Apple Pencil 1, and only through a dongle. Speaking of the redesign, the iPad 10 comes in four bold colors to pick from — Silver, Pink, Blue, and Yellow.

This is a lot, so you might be wondering if you should buy an iPad 10. There are other considerations as well, like if it’s waterproof. Do you need to buy a case for that protection? Here’s what you need to know.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The iPad 10 neither has an IP rating nor is it waterproof

Before diving in, let’s clear a common misconception. Most of the electronic devices you come across today are water-resistant, not waterproof. So no, the iPad 10 is not waterproof.

If you want to find out how water-resistant a device is, you have to look at the IP rating, which reflects the endurance against dust and water a certain product has. Apple includes an IP rating on some of its devices, such as recent iPhone models. Water resistance, like many things in life, wears down with time. So while a device might be water-resistant when it’s new, this could change down the road. So always treat your devices as if they’re not resistant to water. Leave the resistance as a Plan B, just in case you accidentally spill a liquid on it.

So now that you know about the iPad 10 not being waterproof, let’s see if it has an IP rating. As of 2022, Apple still hasn’t released a single iPad model with an IP rating. This doesn’t mean it’s completely unprotected from the elements, since most devices have some degree of protection, but it means submerging it in water or liquids will likely damage it. In short, keep it away from water.

To clean the screen, use a damp cloth that doesn’t actually soak the iPad with water. If you accidentally spill water on your iPad 10, shut it down and leave it alone for a few hours to dry.

You should always be careful with your devices though, regardless of the IP rating. You wouldn’t want to ruin your new great iPad just after buying it.