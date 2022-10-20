Does the Apple iPad 10 support wireless and reverse wireless charging?

Apple launched the iPad 10 through a press release in October 2022. This entry-level, popular iPad comes with a completely overhauled outer design. For $449, you can buy an iPad 10 in Pink, Yellow, Blue, or Silver. Speaking of its chassis, it now has flat edges and round corners that match the rest of the other recent iPad models. Nonetheless, it still misses out on Apple Pencil 2 support, and you’re limited to the first-gen model. Apart from these changes, the company boosted it with 2020’s A14 Bionic chipset and dropped the headphone jack. Additionally, Apple has replaced the dated Lightning port with a USB Type-C one for charging and data transfer. Speaking of charging, you must be wondering — does the iPad 10 support wireless or reverse wireless charging? Here’s what you need to know about this particular matter.

The iPad 10 misses out on wireless charging

As for 2022, Apple still hasn’t introduced wireless charging or reverse wireless charging on any iPad model, and that includes the iPad 10. In fact, the company still doesn’t support reverse wireless charging on the highest-end iPhones that it sells. The absence of this feature on a 2022 device certainly doesn’t make sense. The iPad has a gigantic battery — it’s a shame we can’t use that to charge our AirPods cases or iPhones on the go.

To charge your iPad 10, you’re limited to the USB Type-C port that it has. You can use this port to pair and charge an Apple Pencil 1, too — by using a new, dedicated adapter. So if you were hoping to use your iPad 10 as a Qi wireless charging pad, that’s simply not possible. We only hope that the company introduces these highly anticipated features sooner rather than later.

