Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $270 $330 Save $60 While affordable, that doesn't mean it lacks power and features. The iPad has a beautiful 10.2-inch screen and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic. The tablet also offers support for a stylus and keyboard, along with up to 10 hours of battery life with a single charge. $270 at Amazon $270 at Best Buy

Over the years, Apple has managed to bolster its product line to the point where some would say that it has way too many options. But having options is a good thing, especially when there's one at nearly every price point. The quality has become so good that if you're just a basic user, you don't really need to buy the best tablet on the market. With that said, if you're looking for a great Apple tablet that's not going to break the bank, the iPad 9 is going to be by far, one of the best tablets available. Right now, the tablet is $60 off from its normal price of $330, bringing it down to a jaw dropping $270.

What's great about the iPad 9?

The iPad 9 features a large 10.2-inch LED backlit IPS display and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor. The design is thin and light, but feels sturdy in the hand thanks to the impressive build quality and materials. It comes in two different colors, Space Gray and Silver, and also has 64GB of internal storage. If that's not enough there is a larger storage option, but it's going to cost you a bit more with the 256GB model coming in at $400.

With that storage space you can load up plenty of popular apps and also play some great iPad games too. Plus it offers excellent battery life with up to 10 hours of use on a single charge. Furthermore, with iPadOS 16 you'll gain access to some of the latest software features, and will continue to get support for many years to come thanks to Apple's commitment of providing a minimum of five years of software updates for its products.

Why buy an iPad 9 today?

The iPad 9 is an excellent buy because it offers so much at a price that's not going to leave a hole in your wallet. While it's normally $330, which is already quite affordable, this latest discount brings it down to $270 which just makes it a steal. If that wasn't enough, iPad 9 has an impressive selection of accessory options, with a wide assortment of cases being available. Plus if you want to take things to another level, Apple also offers stylus and keyboard accessories, further expanding the tablet's capabilities.