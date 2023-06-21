Source: Apple Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $330 Save $80 Apple's most affordable iPad is now even cheaper at just $250. You'll get great performance from the A13 Bionic SoC and can expect up to 10 hours of battery life. Best of all, it also supports the Apple Pencil, making it easy to sketch out ideas or just jot down some notes. $250 at Amazon

Apple's refined its mobile products to a point where no matter what you purchase, you will have a great experience. The company's iPad lineup is now full of different options. Whether you're looking for a laptop replacement or just need something to enjoy games and streaming videos, Apple's got you covered at a variety of different price points. The iPad 9 is the most affordable iPad out of the bunch, and it usually comes in priced at $330. But for a limited time, you can grab this tablet for $80 off, bringing it down to one of its lowest prices ever.

What's great about the iPad 9?

The iPad 9 features a 10.2-inch LED-backlit IPS display that offers accurate colors and can be viewed comfortably from all angles. When it comes to power, you'll get Apple's superb A13 Bionic processor with 64GB of internal storage. As far as build quality goes, the iPad is built like a tank, featuring a durable screen and metal rear casing. The tablet is still quite comfortable in hand, being thin and light. While touch is the primary method of interaction, you'll also have physical controls with the volume rocker and power button. You can also easily multitask and navigate away from apps using the home button.

When it comes to apps, you'll have access to some of the best in the world, thanks to impressive support from developers. Apple has also promised years of updates, which means you'll be able to enjoy the many wonderful features of iPadOS 16 and look forward to all the great new things coming with iPadOS 17. In addition to all of the above, you can always feel confident in the product, knowing that Apple tends to offer great service for its products when under warranty. If you feel like you want a little more coverage, you can also purchase AppleCare.

Why buy Apple's iPad 9?

Whether you're a first-time tablet user or someone that's just looking to upgrade from an older model, the iPad 9 is going to be a great purchase, especially at its current price of just $250. With the money saved, you can easily pick up some great accessories and invest in some protective or productivity-focused cases. Now, this promotion is available through Amazon, so just make sure you click on the link, head to the checkout process, and be sure to see that the extra $20 promotion is still live. You can see an example of this in the image above. With that said, be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long.