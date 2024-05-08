Key Takeaways The iPad 9 has been discontinued by Apple, but you can still snag one at a discount from participating retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The iPad 9 has been replaced by the newly discounted iPad 10, which boasts a sleek design and powerful A14 Bionic chip.

Apple's recent event showcased the latest iPads, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and new Pencil, while also streamlining its tablet lineup.

Apple managed to pack quite a punch with its recent event, revealing its latest iPads in just under 40 minutes. While all eyes are now focused on the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and new Pencil — the company did manage to make some additional changes to its tablet lineup, streamlining the segment by removing its cheapest and oldest device.

Related Best iPad deals in 2024 Don't miss out on some of the best deals on Apple's iPad lineup.

Those surfing the Apple website will now notice that the company has removed the long-standing iPad 9. The tablet was originally released back in 2021, and while that might not sound like too long ago, the design was clearly older, with its large bezels and physical home button. And while the tablet is gone, Apple has managed to at least somewhat replace it, offering a new lower price on one of its other iPad models.

Goodbye iPad 9, hello newly discounted iPad 10

Source: Apple

The iPad 10 has now received a permanent discount, which brings it down to $349. This is quite a sizable discount from its original price, which came in at $449 when it was first released. Of course, the new price is a touch higher than the iPad 9, which started at $329, but is still a way better option when it comes to design and internals.

The iPad 10 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip and has a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. In addition, you get a sleek design and compatibility with one of the best Apple Pencil you can buy. Overall, not a bad deal for what you're paying. But if you had your heart set on the now discontinued iPad 9, don't worry, it can still be purchased, just not directly through Apple.

For the time being, you can still purchase the iPad 9 from participating retailers with a hefty discount. Amazon and Best Buy are both offering the tablet for just $249 for a limited time, which makes it an absolute steal. Of course, ew don't know how long supplies will last, so if you've been thinking about it, now's going to be your chance.