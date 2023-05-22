Apple iPad Air 5 Apple iPad Air 5 64GB model $500 $600 Save $100 An impressive and thin tablet that offers plenty of power. $500 at Best Buy $500 at Amazon

The iPad Air 5 is one of the best iPads on the market right now. It's thin and light, and also quite powerful thanks to Apple's M1 processor. It also comes in a wide variety of colors and there are an abundance of choices when it comes to cases and screen protectors. Now, for a limited time, you can get $100 off the iPad Air 5, making it an excellent deal.

What's great about the iPad Air 5?

The iPad Air line has been known to offer excellent performance in a thin and light package. The latest model is no different, coming in at just 461 grams and measuring in at 6.1mm thin. The tablet has a 10.9-inch LED backlit IPS Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's M1 chip. It comes in two sizes, 64GB and 256GB, and also supports Apple's Magic Keyboard and Pencil accessories.

You'll get up to 10 hours of use on a single charge, and it has a 12MP camera on the front and back. As far as security goes, you won't have to worry, as the tablet does have a Touch ID fingerprint reader to keep the tablet locked and safe. Also, if you like a little personality with your tablet, you'll be happy to know that this model comes in five different colors: Space Gray, Starlight, Blue, Pink, and Purple.

Why buy the iPad Air 5?

The iPad Air 5 is a great tablet for just about any user. It has a powerful processor that can hammer out work, but it is also efficient, making it perfect for long trips or when you can't get to a charger. Despite having an excellent set of specifications, the price is relatively affordable, coming in at just $500 for a limited time for the 64GB model. Those who need more space can always opt for the 256GB version for just $100 more.