Does the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) support 5G networks?

Apple finally introduced the iPad Air 5 (2022) during its Peek Performance virtual event. This tablet comes with boosted internals, despite it having the chassis of the previous-gen model. These include Apple’s M1 chip and 8GB of RAM. It also comes in five vibrant finishes to choose from — Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, and Blue. For $599 only, you can buy the iPad Air 5 in the color of your choice. If you go for it, don’t forget to protect it with a case and get it an alternative charger. A case would help minimize potential damages if you accidentally drop it. After all, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Another important point is checking its technical specifications before buying it to make sure it has what you’re looking for. Here’s what you need to know about 5G network support on the all-new Apple iPad Air 5 (2022).

Does the iPad Air 5 have 5G network support?

One of the main selling points for the iPad Air 5 — apart from the Apple M1 chip — is optional 5G network support. This iPad indeed supports 5G, but not by default. The $599 base model of this iPad is Wi-Fi-only. To take advantage of mobile data, you will have to buy the “Cellular + Wi-Fi” model — which starts at $749 in the US. If you go for it, your 5G iPad will support the following bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, and n79. What’s so great about 5G support on the iPad Air 5 is being able to work from any place that has cellular coverage. And considering it has the M1 processor, you can depend on it to get relatively intensive tasks done.

What happens if you don’t have 5G in your region? Apple still sells you the 5G variant of the device, and you can fall back to 4G LTE use. Once 5G becomes available in your region in the future, you can resume

