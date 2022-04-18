How long does it take the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) to fully charge?

Apple introduced the iPad Air 5 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. Despite featuring the same chassis of the previous-gen model, it still is a notable upgrade. That’s because it supports 5G, and the M1 chip powers it. It also comes with some new finishes that are vivid and add personality to its futuristic design. For $599, you can buy the iPad Air 5 in Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Blue, or Starlight. If you decide to go for this purchase, don’t forget to buy a case for it. That’s because accidents can shatter it, and it’s better to be safe than sorry. You can also buy a charger if you’re unsatisfied with the one in its box. Speaking of chargers, many customers are curious about the charging speed of a device they plan to buy. Here’s what you need to know about the charging speed of the iPad Air 5.

What’s the charging speed of the iPad Air 5?

Knowing how long it takes a device to fully charge can be important to some potential customers. We have monitored and recorded the charging time of the iPad Air 5. Before sharing the results, you should note that:

The iPad Air 5 wasn’t used during the charging process.

It had Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on.

It’s a Wi-Fi model, so it had no active cellular plan.

No third-party tasks were running in the background.

We used Apple’s official 20W USB C charging brick, paired with the company’s USB C to USB C cable.

When it comes to speed — from 0%, it took the iPad Air 5:

60 minutes (1 hour) to reach 50%.

95 minutes ( 1 hour, 35 minutes) to reach 80%.

135 minutes (2 hours, 15 minutes) to reach 100%.

As you can see, it takes the iPad a long time to fully charge — when compared to most modern smartphones. That’s because it has a battery that is significantly larger than those included in phones. 2 hours and 15 minutes is still an acceptable time in the tablet charging department nonetheless.

